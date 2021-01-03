Wayne Leslie Aten

April 15, 1930 - December 30, 2020

Wayne Leslie Aten, age 90 of Lincoln, NE formerly of Grant, NE and Goodland, KS passed away December 30, 2020. Wayne, the youngest of 13 children, was born on April 15, 1930 on a farm near Ragan, Nebraska to Leslie and Ora (Salmon) Aten. He grew up in the Ragan area and graduated from Perkins County High School in Grant, NE. He was united in marriage to Barbara Beth Watkins on May 28, 1947. They moved to a ranch near Long Pine, NE for a short time before a farm accident caused them to return to Grant where they raised their four sons.

Wayne started working at a clothing store in Grant in 1951, a business he would later purchase in 1966. Wayne then expanded Aten Dept. Store to 5 stores. They made their home in Goodland, Kansas after purchasing a store there in 1982. Wayne was very active in his community, serving as Rotary District Governor as well as being active in the Methodist Church, the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce and the Masonic Lodge. In 2016, Wayne & Barbara moved to Lincoln to be closer to family.