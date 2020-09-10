 Skip to main content
Wayne Kaeding
August 19, 2020

Public graveside service with military honors on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Enter by Gate 2; masking and social distancing observed. Service followed by lunch and visit with family in main facility. Live-streaming of service at Lincoln Memorial Facebook page. Kaeding was a longtime Beatrice educator. Complete obituary online at www.lincolnfh.com, where condolences may be left.

