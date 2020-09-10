Wayne Kaeding
August 19, 2020
Public graveside service with military honors on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Enter by Gate 2; masking and social distancing observed. Service followed by lunch and visit with family in main facility. Live-streaming of service at Lincoln Memorial Facebook page. Kaeding was a longtime Beatrice educator. Complete obituary online at www.lincolnfh.com, where condolences may be left.
