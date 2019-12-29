Wayne Henry Hahn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1956 he married Sharon Bartak and resided in Lincoln where they raised five children; Douglas, David, Kelli, Christopher and Jaimi. The love and support he provided to his children was unconditional. Grandchildren were a highlight in his life, he enjoyed following them through their sporting activities. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, he was always available to help. When problems arose, he always seemed to know what to do.

He was proud of the work he did as an insurance examiner and the fact that he was able to ensure that people were treated fairly. He was an industrious, smart and courageous man that never gave up on those he loved. He died fighting to recover his health after entering the hospital.

His family is comforted knowing that he had a saving faith in Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.