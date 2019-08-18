August 11, 2019
Wayne Hansen, long-time resident of Lincoln, departed this world on Sunday, August 11. Originally from Sioux City, Iowa, he is survived by his son, Leigh Hansen, of Phoenix, Arizona and his brother Lyle Hansen, of Apache Junction, Arizona. Wayne was a WWII Navy veteran who served in the Pacific and was actually at the battle of Iwo Jima. After a long civil service career working with the USDA, he retired happily in Lincoln. Just a few days before his passing, we drove him to some of his favorite places and he said "This has been a fun town!”
Wayne was an avid golfer and he finally got his first hole-in-one a few years ago. He was regular at the Pla Mor for many years and even hosted an amazing party there for his 90th birthday. We know that his golfing, bowling, and bridge-playing friends at the Chateau Gardens and Legacy Estates will miss him. Wayne was blessed with good health for most of his 93 years, lived life on his own terms, and his long, active life inspired many.
We will miss you, Wayne! The family will hold a private service. lincolnfh.com
