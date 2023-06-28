On January 27, 1951 Wayne married Norma Herter at the Bennet Community Church. Shortly after they married Wayne served in the military. Upon his return from deployment, they lived in Lincoln where their sons, Gary and Gale were born. In 1959 the family moved to Bennet and two more children were born, Gwen and Gene. Wayne's working career included employment at International Harvester, Union Insurance, and he retired from Famer's Mutual Insurance where he worked the majority of his career. He was an active member in the Bennet Community Church for over 60 years, and enjoyed serving on the board and being a Sunday school teacher for a number of those years. He served on the Cemetery Board, worked part-time at Ed's Garage and the Village of Bennet. Wayne was an avid supporter of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by attending their school programs, sporting events, music programs and concerts. For over 40 years he and Norma hosted family dinner every other Sunday. He was very personable and went out of his was to make everyone feel welcome in his home. In his retirement years, Wayne and Norma traveled on several bus tours, traveled abroad, gardened, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Wayne was said to have never know a stranger. Wayne and Norma celebrated 69 wonderful years of marriage.