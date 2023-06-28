Wayne H. Hagaman
October 21, 1930 - June 26, 2023
Wayne H. Hagaman, 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska formerly of Bennet, passed away June 26, 2023 in Lincoln. Born October 21, 1930 to Harlan and Helen (Nisely) Hagaman. Wayne was raised on the family farm north of Bennet with his two sisters, Letha and Donna Mae and brother Jim. He graduated from Bennet High School. After high school he attended Business College in Lincoln.
On January 27, 1951 Wayne married Norma Herter at the Bennet Community Church. Shortly after they married Wayne served in the military. Upon his return from deployment, they lived in Lincoln where their sons, Gary and Gale were born. In 1959 the family moved to Bennet and two more children were born, Gwen and Gene. Wayne's working career included employment at International Harvester, Union Insurance, and he retired from Famer's Mutual Insurance where he worked the majority of his career. He was an active member in the Bennet Community Church for over 60 years, and enjoyed serving on the board and being a Sunday school teacher for a number of those years. He served on the Cemetery Board, worked part-time at Ed's Garage and the Village of Bennet. Wayne was an avid supporter of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by attending their school programs, sporting events, music programs and concerts. For over 40 years he and Norma hosted family dinner every other Sunday. He was very personable and went out of his was to make everyone feel welcome in his home. In his retirement years, Wayne and Norma traveled on several bus tours, traveled abroad, gardened, and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Wayne was said to have never know a stranger. Wayne and Norma celebrated 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Survivors include sons, Gary Hagaman of Jamaica, Gale (Pam) Hagaman of Bennet; daughter Gwen (Gary) Townsend of Lincoln; grandchildren Mark (Chris) Egner, Micha (Todd) Best, Katie (Josh) Mertlik, Kyle Hagaman, Devin Townsend (special friend Christy Johnson), Darin Townsend (special friend Kasi Jackson), Janice (Tobias) Robinett, and Jonathon Hagaman (special friend Julia Faden). Great grandchildren; JR, Ella, Patricia, Madison, Haylee, Brody, Braeden, Brynn, Landon, Gabe, Maddie, Walker, Owen, and many nephews and nieces.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Norma, and his son Gene, along with his parents, sisters and brother.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 1 at Bennet Community Church in Bennet, NE. Burial to follow at Bennet Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday from 12 pm to 8 pm with family present from 6 pm to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to Bennet Community Church or Pemberly Place Assisted Living Facility.