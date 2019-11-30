June 26, 1927 - November 26, 2019

Wayne F. Rowe, 92, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 1927 in Dalton, Nebraska to Jess and Lennie (Hite) Rowe. He married Doris Ann Freimuth in 1949. Wayne served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, the State of Nebraska Highway Patrol, Criminal Division, and the State of Nebraska Public Service Motor Carrier Division.

Wayne is survived by his children: Daniel Rowe, Jolyne Valeich, Paul Rowe and Eileen Thaden, 14 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Jonathan Rowe, brother, Lynn Rowe, sister, Joyce Luce and brother-in-law, Russell Luce.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the amazing Doctors, Nurses and staff at the NW Dialysis Center for their care and treatment of Wayne for 17 plus years.

Memorials to the Nebraska Kidney Association. Rosary will be Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Marys Catholic Church, 14th and K Street, on Monday at 1:30 PM. Father Doug Dietrich officiating. No viewing. Condolences at bmlfh.com.