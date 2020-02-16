May 14, 1923 - February 11, 2020

Wayne F. Keim, 96, Professor Emeritus at Colorado State University, passed away in Ft. Collins, Colorado on February 11, 2020. He was born to Frank and Alice Keim on May 14, 1923.

Wayne graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1947 with a BS degree, majoring in Agronomy and Mathematics. A basic genetics course taught by his father led him into a long career in genetics and plant breeding.

Surviving Wayne is his wife Joyce of 72 years, two daughters, one son, five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may wish to contribute to the Frank Keim Scholarship, Department of Agronomy, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 68503.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Keim, please visit Tribute Store.