Wayne F. Keim
View Comments

Wayne F. Keim

{{featured_button_text}}

May 14, 1923 - February 11, 2020

Wayne F. Keim, 96, Professor Emeritus at Colorado State University, passed away in Ft. Collins, Colorado on February 11, 2020. He was born to Frank and Alice Keim on May 14, 1923.

Wayne graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1947 with a BS degree, majoring in Agronomy and Mathematics. A basic genetics course taught by his father led him into a long career in genetics and plant breeding.

Surviving Wayne is his wife Joyce of 72 years, two daughters, one son, five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may wish to contribute to the Frank Keim Scholarship, Department of Agronomy, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 68503.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Keim, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News