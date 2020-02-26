November 15, 1926 - February 24, 2020

Wayne Eugene Berkland, 93, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 24, 2020. He was born in Ringsted, Iowa on November 15, 1926 to Alfred and Josephine (Lee) Berkland. Wayne attended Wahoo High School graduating in 1944. While in high school and after graduation he worked in the family owned Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Wahoo. He proudly served in the US Army from 1945 until 1946 when he was honorably discharged as a Master Sargeant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the war, he worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph. He retired after 35 years of service as the manager of the telephone switching offices in Lincoln and the surrounding small towns. He was known for his determination and work ethic. During retirement Wayne and Donna (wife) enjoyed many years of travel, part time jobs and volunteer work. They came to cherish the friendship and support of their neighbors.

Survived by wife of 72 years Donna, son David, daughter Teri Tomasek (Jim), grandchildren Jessica Tomasek, Andrew Tomasek, Jami Wilson (Kevin) and great grandchild Jack Wilson. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Orlan.

Wayne requested a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St. Lincoln, NE 68516.Condolences online roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Berkland, please visit Tribute Store.