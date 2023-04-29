Wayne Edwin Schroeder
July 13, 1933 - April 26, 2023
Wayne Edwin Schroeder, 89 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on July 13, 1933 in Beatrice to Edwin and Rosa (Zimmermann) Schroeder. Wayne was baptized on July 25, 1933 by Pastor Bauman and confirmed on May 26, 1946 by Pastor Alvin Degner, both at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. He attended rural school District 22 (Blakely) and then St. Paul's Lutheran School in Plymouth through 8th grade. Wayne graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950 and attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural College where he was a member of the ROTC. He was a member of the Army National Guard Company C, 134th Infantry. Wayne was married to Elaine Haecker on June 6, 1954 at Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth by Rev. E.F. Prange. He was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beatrice serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, in various positions on the church council and sang in the church choir. In January of 2018, he along with his wife Elaine transferred their membership to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth where Wayne regularly attended as he was able and received the Lord's Supper for the assurance of the forgiveness of his sins. He farmed all of his life and worked as a livestock buyer for many years. Wayne loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family and great grandchildren in his later years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Patricia Christian, Lynne Costin and husband John; sons, Wesley Schroeder and wife Cari, Scott Schroeder; grandchildren, Heather Christian-Riley and husband Steve, Kendal Christian, Ethan Schroeder and wife Rachel, Nicholas Schroeder and wife Sarah, William Costin, Martha Costin; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Ryan and Bethany Schroeder; brother, Gail Schroeder and wife Patti; sisters-in-law, Elaine “Liz” Schroeder, Gladys Yost and husband Marvin, Carol Hueske and husband Delbert, Linda Bleich and husband Dale; brothers-in-law, Dennis Haecker and wife Kathy, Randall Haecker, Ken Molzer; and many nieces, nephews and other family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ervin and Martha Haecker; sisters, Marilyn Freese, Marlene Scheele; brother, Allen Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Richard Freese, Mel Meyer, Wayne Wiedergreen; sisters-in-law, Alice Wiedergreen, Charlotte Molzer, Darlene Meyer, Sharon Schroeder; nephew, Dion Higgins; and great nephew, Seth Worster.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at the church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School with the church elders in charge.
