June 11, 1941 – August 9, 2020
Wayne E. Lewis, age 79, Member of the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
Preceded in death by parents Willard and Margaret Lewis; sister Margaret Ann Turner; brother Harold Lewis. Survived by wife of 32 years Susan; daughters Kathy Huggins and Shari Piper (Dave); grandsons Andy and Brian Huggins; stepsons Ken Eggerss (Julie), Jeff Eggeress (Jeanne) and Steve Eggeress; 9 step grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild; brother Robert Lewis (Ginny); twin sister Elaine Penkava (Tom); many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation: Thursday, August 13, 6-8 p.m. and Funeral Service: Friday, August 14, 10:30 a.m., both at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Interment: College View Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
