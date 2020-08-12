Wayne E. Lewis

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Preceded in death by parents Willard and Margaret Lewis; sister Margaret Ann Turner; brother Harold Lewis. Survived by wife of 32 years Susan; daughters Kathy Huggins and Shari Piper (Dave); grandsons Andy and Brian Huggins; stepsons Ken Eggerss (Julie), Jeff Eggeress (Jeanne) and Steve Eggeress; 9 step grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild; brother Robert Lewis (Ginny); twin sister Elaine Penkava (Tom); many nieces, nephews and friends.