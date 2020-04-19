× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 2, 1927 - April 16, 2020

Wayne E Koop, age 92, went to join his wife, Lois, in their Heavenly home on April 16,2020. He was born on November 2, 1927, the only child to Edward E. Koop and Laura A.(Gausmann) Koop in Lincoln NE . Lifelong resident of Lincoln, NE. and a member of Christ Lincoln Church.

He is survived by son Kenneth and Sally Koop of Decorah, IA, son-in-law James Fertig of Liberty MO, 5 grandchildren - Jaime (Kory) Rash, Kansas City, MO; Camie (Kris) DelBarba, Carol Stream IL; Ashley (Zachary) Bader, Urbandale IA; Malachi (Megan) Koop, Washington DC; and Hannah (Ethan) Dahlquist, Decorah IA; and 10 great grandchildren, 2 step-great grandchildren; brother-in-law James Janke, Fishers, IN and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, wife Lois Jean (Deitemeyer) and daughter Connie Fertig.

Private family graveside service Tuesday April 21st. In Lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St, Lincoln,NE 68510 or Winneshiek Medical Center, Home Health and Hospice, 901 Montgomery St, Decorah IA 52101. Condolences and “Hugs from Home” can be found at Roperandsons.com

