Wayne E. Kadavy

April 6, 1952 - February 28, 2023

Wayne E. Kadavy age 70 of Raymond passed away February 28, 2023. He was born April 6, 1952 in David City, Nebraska to Ernest and Elsie (Kutka) Kadavy. After graduating Lincoln High School, Wayne worked at Cushman Motor Company before enlisting in the U.S. Army. After serving his country, he returned to Lincoln and worked at Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement. Wayne was a member of American Legion Post #371, Valparaiso where he served on the honor team for funerals. He also volunteered for FoodNet. Wayne enjoyed attending sporting events and was proud of his Czech heritage.

He is survived by his wife Theresa (Planer) Kadavy of Raymond, Daughter Lindsey Kadavy of Everett, Washington and Lindsey' daughter Alleya, son and daughter-in-law Dillon and Lauren Kadavy of Lincoln and Dillon' daughter Rosalie. Brothers and sisters-in-law Lyle and Linda Kadavy of LIncoln, Dave and Colleen Kadavy of Lincoln. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, George and Irene Planer, brother-in-law John Planer.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to American Legion Post #371, Valparaiso. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com