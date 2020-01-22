Wayne E. Fetterley, Sr.

July 19, 1937 - January 2, 2020

Born to Le Roy and Edna Fetterley in College View. Wayne proudly served his country for 21 years. He retired as a SCPO Navy Seabee - who could do anything!

He married Carolyn on December 18, 1986. They shared 7 kids, 15 grandkids, 14 great-grandkids, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. They also shared the Karen family from Burma. He is mourned by their dogs Le Roy Brown, Sadie Tzu and Maggie May.

On January 2, 2020, with Carolyn by his side, surrounded by family, he took his Savior's hand and rested. Preceded by his parents, his beloved sister and brother-in-law Hazel and Bob Gillispie and brother Milton.

Celebration of Life will be held on January 26 at 2 pm at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. Memorials to Bethany Christian Pantry.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Fetterley, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.