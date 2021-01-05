Wayne Alan Lee

August 1, 1940 - January 2, 2021

Wayne A Lee passed away Jan 2, 2021 in Buckeye, Arizona. He was born Aug 1,1940 in Clarinda, Iowa to James Albert Lee and Mable Grace (Williams) Lee. At 18 he started in the automotive parts sales trade and continued in this trade until his retirement.

Wayne is survived by his wife Joyce (Budt), daughters Tena Walker, Amanda (Michael) Malcolm. Son in law Gary Jones. Grandchildren, Chad, James Varejcka, Megan, Sidney Walker, and Dante Malcolm. Brother in law Alan (Darlene) Budt.Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Joyce Radeen Lee and Elizabeth Rose Lee. Two daughters, Carmella Jones and Theresa Lee, and grandson Edward Varejcka.

Services will be held at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln.