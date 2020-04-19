Wayne A Heidtbrink
September 30, 1928 - April 5, 2020
Wayne was born September 30, 1928 to Arthur and Ella Heidtbrink. He was raised on a farm near Malcolm, NE. After high school, while both working as tellers at Continental Bank, he met his future wife Gloria Johnsen. They married in 1950, having three sons.
Wayne started a backhoe excavating business in 1959 and passed it to his two eldest sons upon retirement. Wayne and Gloria enjoyed retirement, spending quality time with their grandchildren and at casinos.
Preceded in death by wife Gloria Heidtbrink (Johnsen); brother Warren Heidtbrink; Survived by children Kent (Dianne) Heidtbrink, Craig Heidtbrink, Kevin Heidtbrink; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private services.
