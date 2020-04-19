Wayne A Heidtbrink
View Comments

Wayne A Heidtbrink

{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne A Heidtbrink

September 30, 1928 - April 5, 2020

Wayne was born September 30, 1928 to Arthur and Ella Heidtbrink. He was raised on a farm near Malcolm, NE. After high school, while both working as tellers at Continental Bank, he met his future wife Gloria Johnsen. They married in 1950, having three sons.

Wayne started a backhoe excavating business in 1959 and passed it to his two eldest sons upon retirement. Wayne and Gloria enjoyed retirement, spending quality time with their grandchildren and at casinos.

Preceded in death by wife Gloria Heidtbrink (Johnsen); brother Warren Heidtbrink; Survived by children Kent (Dianne) Heidtbrink, Craig Heidtbrink, Kevin Heidtbrink; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private services.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Heidtbrink, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News