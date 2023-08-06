Warren E. Williams

October 4, 1924 - July 30, 2023

Warren E. Williams was born October 4, 1924 to James and Oleda Williams and passed peacefully on July 30, 2023 at age 98.

Warren is survived by 4 daughters and 2 sons, Janet (Dennis) Hofer, Byron (Anita) Williams, Nancy (Randy) Capp, Paul (Cindy) Williams, Cynthia Williams and Grace (Ed) LaHatt, 16 grandchildren & 37 great grandchildren. Sister Vivian Block (Don), sister-in-laws Dorothy Williams, & Dody Williams. Warren was a dairy farmer most of his life near Bruning, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Katherine, 2 brothers and 1 sister, 2 grandsons.

Visitation on Monday, August 7, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. with services being held on Tuesday, August 8th at Lincoln Memorial funeral home at 10:00 am. A memorial will be held in Bruning, at a later date.

Memorials to Milford Trade School or Daron Williams Scholarship Fund.

For full obituary visit www.lincolnfh.com