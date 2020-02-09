Warren B. Zwiebel, 31, of Lincoln, died on February 4, 2020. Warren was born August 20, 1988 to Steve & Pamela (Carstens) Zwiebel in Lincoln. He is survived by his father, Steve (Roselyne) Zwiebel; siblings, Amy, Justin & Sara Zwiebel and Stephanie Brawner. Preceded in death by his mother.

A Celebration of Warren's Life will be 2:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the funeral home. There will be no committal at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.