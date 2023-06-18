Warren Alvin Lashley “Lash”

December 27, 1936 - June 7, 2023

Warren Alvin Lashley “Lash” was born on December 27, 1936 in Henry, NE, which, he said, meant he got one sock for Christmas and the other for his birthday. He was born into a family of all girls, Elva (Vollertsen), Ilda (Rodaway) and Audrey (Barkhurst). His parents Alvin and Jewel were probably thrilled to finally get a boy. Dad's mom died when he was quite young as a result of a fire when she modestly would not remove her corset. And so began a life of challenge. Warren met this challenge head on.

He graduated from Palmyra High School where he was a stellar basketball player and was recruited by UNL where unfortunately he could only attend for one semester due to finances. This in no way diminished his love of basketball and many a night was spent shooting hoops with the Vollertsen boys, then his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Two of his children went on to play college basketball, and were enthusiastically supported from the bleachers.

Dad met Mom at the Pla Mor ballroom. Although they lived in Otoe County their entire union (except for a brief stint in KC when Dad was on the railroad and learned Morse code) they loved to travel and have been all over the world.

Dad was a hard worker. Many a night, after work, he would fix somebody's freezer, air conditioner, heater, work on one of his rentals or in fact, build two houses, from scratch, doing all the work himself, and some child labor from his kids. We are proud to say that family members treasure these homes and continue to live in them.

His day job included working as a plumber and electrician. He then worked at the Northern Natural Gas station and even got his kid a summer job there mowing. After that stint, he decided the best place for her might be the US Army. He went on to work for Enron and influenced many people's lives as a manager. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix and loved to explain something by drawing it on whatever scrap of paper was handy. He was also good at fixing problems, like broken hearts, or making something work.

Dad was always willing to give somebody a helping hand. He was a lifetime member of the Palmyra United Methodist church, the Masonic Order #287, Order of Eastern Star #257, and volunteer firefighter.

He was a landlord to many as he provided low income housing, a scarcity in many rural communities. He did a lot of the work himself as Mom would never let him “retire”, or get a new truck which is a whole other story.

Warren loved to have fun too. He worked hard and he played hard. He was the Syracuse Club Champion in golf and there isn't a person in the clan that doesn't now play and enjoy the game due to his influence. He even had two documented “holes in one”!

He loved his wife, celebrating over 65+ years of marriage, and worked hard to make sure she had every opportunity and every dream of theirs fulfilled He will be remembered for his devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carole (Goodman), and children Tyrone Lashley (Shelley Orr), Teresa (Bruce Whitehead), and Tami (Ronnie Ringland) and all of their family members who love each other and continue to try to do the right things. We will strive to honor him every day with all the life lessons we learned. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29 at the Duncan Building in Unadilla beginning at 5 PM, and we hope you can join us to remember the legend.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse. A masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com