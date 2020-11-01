September 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Wanda R. Schmidt, 96, of Tecumseh, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. Born to James and Cora (Snyder) Jacka on Sept. 30, 1924. She married Delmar Schmidt on July 7, 1944.

Wanda is survived by her son, James Schmidt (Debra) of Lincoln, grandsons, Michael Schmidt (Renee), Wyatt Schmidt (Jacquie) and Owen Schmidt, great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Caitlyn, and Elliot Schmidt and Lachlan and Ainsley Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar, brother, Willard and sister, Eleanor.

Celebration of Life service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Zion Lutheran Church, rural Johnson. Attendees at the church will be asked to stay in their vehicles and the service will be radio broadcast on FM 88.7. Register book signing: 9-5 Wednesday., Nov. 4, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the church. Inurnment: Tecumseh Cemetery. wherrymortuary.com.