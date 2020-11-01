 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wanda R. Schmidt
View Comments

Wanda R. Schmidt

{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda R. Schmidt

September 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Wanda R. Schmidt, 96, of Tecumseh, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. Born to James and Cora (Snyder) Jacka on Sept. 30, 1924. She married Delmar Schmidt on July 7, 1944.

Wanda is survived by her son, James Schmidt (Debra) of Lincoln, grandsons, Michael Schmidt (Renee), Wyatt Schmidt (Jacquie) and Owen Schmidt, great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Caitlyn, and Elliot Schmidt and Lachlan and Ainsley Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar, brother, Willard and sister, Eleanor.

Celebration of Life service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Zion Lutheran Church, rural Johnson. Attendees at the church will be asked to stay in their vehicles and the service will be radio broadcast on FM 88.7. Register book signing: 9-5 Wednesday., Nov. 4, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the church. Inurnment: Tecumseh Cemetery. wherrymortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News