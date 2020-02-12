Wanda Mae Lancaster
Wanda Mae Lancaster

Wanda Mae Lancaster

January 27, 1921 - February 7, 2020

Wanda Mae Lancaster, 99, formerly of Lincoln, passed away February 7, 2020 in Noblesville, IN. Born January 27, 1921 in Sioux City, IA to Alda S. and Clara E. (McEntaffer) King. Wanda taught school for twenty-four years, retiring in 1981 for Lincoln Public Schools.

Family members include her daughter and son-in-law Michal Sue and Jon Schutz, Noblesville, IN; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Kathleen King.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am Saturday (2-15-20) at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to PEO Home, 413 N. 5th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310. Visitation just prior to service. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

