January 27, 1921 - February 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wanda Mae Lancaster, 99, formerly of Lincoln, passed away February 7, 2020 in Noblesville, IN. Born January 27, 1921 in Sioux City, IA to Alda S. and Clara E. (McEntaffer) King. Wanda taught school for twenty-four years, retiring in 1981 for Lincoln Public Schools.

Family members include her daughter and son-in-law Michal Sue and Jon Schutz, Noblesville, IN; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Kathleen King.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am Saturday (2-15-20) at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Memorials to PEO Home, 413 N. 5th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310. Visitation just prior to service. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Lancaster, please visit Tribute Store.