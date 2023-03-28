Wanda J. Moyer Mar 28, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Falls City, June 7, 1937- March 25, 2023 Tags Wanda J. Moyer Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Five ways to show solidary and respect during Ramadan Americans' attitude towards electric cars is still very much split Americans' attitude towards electric cars is still very much split Residing near fast food chains could increase your risk of stroke, study says Residing near fast food chains could increase your risk of stroke, study says These outdoor party must-haves are cute and affordable These outdoor party must-haves are cute and affordable