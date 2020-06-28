× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 12, 1937 - June 19, 2020

Walter “Walt” William Switzer was born May 12, 1937, in Central City, Nebraska to Dorothy (Nott) and Clarence Switzer. He passed away Friday, June 19th, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, after a brief illness. Walt graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, where he played football, basketball, and ran track, He was a member of the Islanders' undefeated 1953 football team that was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Walt graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 with a degree in journalism, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Throughout his life, he loved watching all sports, especially Nebraska football and horse racing. He went to the Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, Drake Relays, and too many Big Red games to count, including bowl games. He and Gerry, his wife of 49 years, traveled across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and spent many evenings enjoying performances at the Lied Center.

Walt spent his entire 35+ year journalism career at The Lincoln Star and retired in 1995 as the night news editor. Former colleagues remembered his great laugh, but that he was all business when deadline approached. Some even described him as their own Lou Grant. In 2018 he moved to Arizona where his daughter resides.