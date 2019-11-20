July 7, 1935 - November 16, 2019
Walter “Wally” L. Vestecka, 84, Lincoln, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born July 7, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to Walter F. and Hazel (Heed) Vestecka. He was a retired self-employed builder. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Family includes: children, Dan (Melanie) Vestecka, Lincoln, NE, Ann Dozoretz, Denver, CO, Sue (Lee) Loudon, Lincoln, NE and Barbara (Jude) Cook, Wichita, KS; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Anne) Vestecka, Lincoln; sisters, Christy (Rick) Taylor, Lincoln, and Margaret (Jim) Hoaglin, Buckeye, AZ; longtime friend and companion, Edie Wilson, Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June and sister, Mimi Cotton.
Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln. Rosary will be 7:00pm, Friday, November 17, 2019 at Roper & Sons Funeral Chapel, 4300 “O” St. Memorials may be given to St. Henry's Catholic Church, Buckeye, AZ or the Capital Humane Society.
The family would like to thank all of the woman at Bryan Heart Improvement for all of their care and kindness over the years.
Condolences online at roperandsons.com