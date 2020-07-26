Walter W. Riley, age 84 years, of Seward, born August 17, 1935, passed away July 22, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26, with the family receiving friends from 6 - 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. (Limited to 30 people in the chapel at a time). Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, due to the size of the family the service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with Pastor Scott Krohn of Living Word Lutheran Church officiating. Graveside Service and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Riley family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com