Walter Marion Eggleston, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, NE. He reached his goal of becoming a centurion. Born July 8, 1920, to Ora and Dora (Wieters) Eggleston in Lewistown, Montana. In 1923 the family moved back to their previous home in South Dakota. Walter joined the Navy during WWII and was discharged in 1945. In 1947 he married Wilma A. Rokusek in Denver, CO. They farmed in South Dakota for 10 years before moving back to Colorado where they lived in and loved the mountain country. Walter was an avid motorcycle rider until the age of 81. In 2005 they moved to Lincoln, NE to be near family.