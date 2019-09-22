July 26, 1932 - September 13, 2019
Walter J. Empkey, Jr. was born on 7/26/1932 at Cody Nebraska to Walter J. Empkey Sr. and Mary Lindberg Farmer Empkey. He grew up in Cody and loved life in the Sandhills. Following graduation from Cody High School in 1950, he worked on area ranches for several years. He served in the Army from March of 1953 to February of 1955. He was in the 519th Field Artillery Battalion, Battery B stationed at Babenhausen, Germany during the Korean War.
On June 17, 1955 he married Clara E. Gwynn, also of Cody. Following their marriage they moved to Lincoln. Walter graduated from the Milford Technical School in about 1956 where he majored in carpentry. While he was never employed in carpentry, it was a life-long interest. He used his skills to build furniture and remodel every home they lived in. He also enjoyed carving wood statues, primarily of cowboys.
In 1966 Walt & Clara bought a small farm near Denton. He worked at the Nebraska Department of Roads from 1957 until he retired in 1994. At the time of his retirement, he was an Accountant II in Contracts and Lettings Department. In about 1981 they moved back to Lincoln.
One of the greatest gifts Walter passed onto his children and grandchildren was his building skills and his work ethic. He had a “can-do” attitude and could always figure out a way to fix or repair anything!
Walter is survived by his three children, Jane (Lowell) Nickolaus, John (Mike Fields) Empkey, and Kelly (Craig) Selko as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Arlene Carter Snyder, William Empkey, and Marilyn Peterson. Preceding him in death were his wife, Clara in 2007; parents; granddaughter, Cara Nickolaus and half-siblings: Rose Empkey, Charles Empkey, Chloe Holst, Violet Pennock, Robert Empkey, Ruth Krajeski, Edna Flammang, Margaret Stukel, Gertrude Haffield, Frances Lindsey, Florence Coble, and Donna Farmer.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on Sunday, September 29, at the cemetery in Cody, Nebraska. Memorials to the family for later designation to benefit the Cody community.
