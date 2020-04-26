× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walter Allen Hillebran Sr.

April 24, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Walter Allen Hillebran Sr. Lover of God's creations, he graduated OSU with a degree in veterinary medicine and has passed his legacy of love for the outdoors and every creature, big or small, to his children.

Survived by his wife Mary Hillebran, children Allen, Matt, Heather, and Holly, and grandchildren Mika, Charlie, Juniper, and Jackson, mother Dorothy, brothers, sisters and extended family; he has always carried a fierce love for his family.

Those who have known Walt understand the pain he has had to endure for most of his life as he struggled with the complications of Lyme Disease. We take consolation that he has been accepted into the Lord's arms, free from his earthly agony, and can rejoice with his Savior in a body made new.

He will be missed as a husband, father, brother, son, and friend. We love you Dad.

