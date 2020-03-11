October 29, 1939 - March 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wallace Stewart Livers, 80, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. Stewart was born on October 29, 1939, in Ponca, Nebraska to Wiltrude (Hecker) and Wallace Livers. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1957 in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Midland College in 1962. He worked in the IT Departments at Lincoln Liberty Life Insurance Company, Woodmen Accident and Life Insurance Company (Assurity), and Ameritas. Stewart retired from Ameritas in 2012.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 53 years, Claudia; son Kevin; daughter Jennifer; and granddaughter Isabel; brother-in-law Mark Westphalen (LuAnn) all of Lincoln. Step-brothers Robert (Julie) of Des Moines, Iowa; James (Diana) of Red Wing, Minnesota; John (Linda) of Maple Grove, Minnesota; nieces, nephews and many family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard; aunt and uncle, Verona and Hugh Rangeler.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Private family inurnment at Wyuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, Southwood Lutheran Church, or to the Lincoln Food Bank c/o the Backpack Program. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Wallace Livers , please visit Tribute Store.