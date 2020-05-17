Wallace Leonard Hanson Sr.
View Comments

Wallace Leonard Hanson Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Wallace Leonard Hanson Sr.

January 22, 1942 - May 9, 2020

Wallace Leonard Hanson, Sr. born January 22, 1942 in Exira, IA and laid to rest on May 9, 2020. Son to William and Lillian Hanson. He was a father, a husband, a friend to all he met, and a successful independent business man. Wallace known as, “Wally” could always cause a laugh to be heard with his dry sense of humor. He was hardworking and always very resourceful and was known for being a faithful friend who was always willing to lend a hand.

Wally lost his fight with cancer and is survived by his only son Wallace Leonard Hanson, Jr. and his daughter Kyra, his sister Joyce, and brother Dwayne Hanson. He was a grandfather to 5 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wallace Hanson, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News