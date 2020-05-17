Wallace Leonard Hanson, Sr. born January 22, 1942 in Exira, IA and laid to rest on May 9, 2020. Son to William and Lillian Hanson. He was a father, a husband, a friend to all he met, and a successful independent business man. Wallace known as, “Wally” could always cause a laugh to be heard with his dry sense of humor. He was hardworking and always very resourceful and was known for being a faithful friend who was always willing to lend a hand.