October 12, 1936 - October 19, 2020

Wallace Allen Richardson was born on October 12, 1936, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Garland Charles Richardson and Margaret Easter Richardson. He died on October 19, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at age 84. Wally attended the University of Kansas where he formed lifelong friendships, especially within the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Following graduation with a B.S. in Business, he joined the Navy, serving as a Supply Corps officer. His work with the Seabees took him to Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, and Vietnam. Following military service, he attended the University of Michigan Law College where he received his Juris Doctor.

In 1963, Wally joined the Lincoln firm where he practiced law for 51 years, specializing in real estate, corporate taxation, and business counseling. He was the first Nebraskan elected to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. For many years, he served as Managing Partner of his firm: Knudsen, Berkheimer, Richardson, and Endacott. Wally enjoyed giving back to his community through volunteer work. He served as president for several of the many organizations he supported: Lincoln Community Playhouse, Nebraska Arts Council, Mid America Arts Council, Downtown Rotary Club #14, and Country Club of Lincoln.