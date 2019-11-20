{{featured_button_text}}

Wade Howard Winklepleck

February 12, 1932 - November 16, 2019

Born February 12, 1932 in Lincoln, NE. Passed away November 16, 2019 at age 87. Retired Sargent of the US Army.

Survived by sons Wade Winklepleck; Jim (Michelle) Winklepleck and Andy Winklepleck; grandchildren, Zach, Alex and Maggie Winklepleck; former wife, Janice Winklepleck; step-daughter, Julie Vasquez; sister, Alene Holt as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Williamsburg Park Apartments Clubhouse.

Service information

Nov 23
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM-2:00PM
Williamsburg Park Apartments
6201 S. 34th Street
Lincoln, NE 68516
