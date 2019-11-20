Wade Howard Winklepleck
February 12, 1932 - November 16, 2019
Born February 12, 1932 in Lincoln, NE. Passed away November 16, 2019 at age 87. Retired Sargent of the US Army.
Survived by sons Wade Winklepleck; Jim (Michelle) Winklepleck and Andy Winklepleck; grandchildren, Zach, Alex and Maggie Winklepleck; former wife, Janice Winklepleck; step-daughter, Julie Vasquez; sister, Alene Holt as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Williamsburg Park Apartments Clubhouse.