October 23, 1929 - May 5, 2020
W. Frank Jacox, 90, 10/23/29 to 5/5/20. Born and raised Friend NE. Served in Air Force, 1948-52, in Korean War. Employment included Deputy Sheriff, Dept of Corrections and St. Joseph Hospital as Linen Director. Married Dottie March 19, 1966. Member Immanuel Lutheran Church and parish fellowship and bible study groups. Enjoyed family, camping, fishing and visiting friends/church members and Willard Senior Center.
Leaves to mourn wife, Dottie; daughter, Debra Henderson, and sons, Jerry and Travis Jacox; Grandchildren Kris Krupka (Corey), Jennie Mrsny (Kevin), Shannon Murphy (friend Rod Oliver), Brad Jacox (Jacki) and Joel Jacox (Kayla). Great-grandchildren Logan and Alexandria Kimball, and Alivia Jacox. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Wilma Jacox; brothers, Harold and Kenny; baby daughter, Kelly, grandson, Corey Jacox, and son-in-law, Gary Henderson.
Funeral service with current social distance guidelines at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S 11th St., Lincoln, May 11 at 2 PM. Memorials to Immanuel Building Fund in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
