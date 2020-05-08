× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1929 - May 5, 2020

W. Frank Jacox, 90, 10/23/29 to 5/5/20. Born and raised Friend NE. Served in Air Force, 1948-52, in Korean War. Employment included Deputy Sheriff, Dept of Corrections and St. Joseph Hospital as Linen Director. Married Dottie March 19, 1966. Member Immanuel Lutheran Church and parish fellowship and bible study groups. Enjoyed family, camping, fishing and visiting friends/church members and Willard Senior Center.

Leaves to mourn wife, Dottie; daughter, Debra Henderson, and sons, Jerry and Travis Jacox; Grandchildren Kris Krupka (Corey), Jennie Mrsny (Kevin), Shannon Murphy (friend Rod Oliver), Brad Jacox (Jacki) and Joel Jacox (Kayla). Great-grandchildren Logan and Alexandria Kimball, and Alivia Jacox. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Wilma Jacox; brothers, Harold and Kenny; baby daughter, Kelly, grandson, Corey Jacox, and son-in-law, Gary Henderson.

Funeral service with current social distance guidelines at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S 11th St., Lincoln, May 11 at 2 PM. Memorials to Immanuel Building Fund in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of W. Jacox , please visit Tribute Store.