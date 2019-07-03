Vonda Kats
July 4, 1954 - June 30, 2019
Vonda was born on July 4, 1954. She joined three older sisters: Linda Elder, Audrey Jordan and Georgia Roberts. Younger siblings are: Darla Vipond, Harlan Kats and Gregory Kats. Vonda moved to Beatrice State Home in 1961 and later moved to Mosaic in 1982. Vonda loved rocking in her rocking chair, listening to country western music and attending chapel service.
She enjoyed spending time with her roommate and going outside to enjoy nature, especially the beautiful flowers. She will be greatly missed by many for her loving smile and calm nature. She was a blessing to many including family, staff and residents.
Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Mosaic in Beatrice, 722 S. 12th Street, Beatrice. Memorials may be given to the Mosaic In Beatrice. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com