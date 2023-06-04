Vonda K. Parrott

February 15, 1940 - May 25, 2023

Vonda K. Parrott, passed away on May 25, 2023. Born on February 15, 1940, in Indianola, Nebraska. She graduated from Indianola High School with the class of 1958, a testament to her perseverance and hard work. Vonda was a proud resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, where she made a lasting impact on the lives of those around her.

As the owner and operator of Alterations Etc., Vonda showcased her exceptional skills as a seamstress. Her work did not stop there; she also contributed her talents as a seamstress to the University of Nebraska athletics. Vonda also spent many years substitute teaching.

Vonda is survived by her sons, Jerry Jr.(Denise) Parrott and Donald Parrott; her grandchildren, Kevin (Alycia) Parrott and Ashlie Parrott; her great-grandchildren, MaKenna, Abigayle, Bentley, and London, and second great grandson due later this year; her siblings, Lonnie (Jo) Malleck, Phillip Malleck, and Jeannine Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Genevieve (Powers) Malleck; her brothers, Marvin, Tom, and Dennis; and her sisters, Jane and Judy. As we remember Vonda, it is important to reflect on the incredible impact she had on those around her and the legacy she leaves behind.

Private family services will be held later this summer with burial at Saint Catherine Cemetery in Indianola, Nebraska. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.