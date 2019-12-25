December 22, 2019
Hastings resident, Vivian Marie Juranek, 91, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Lincoln, NE.
Vivian is survived by 6 children, Marilyn (Ed) Mucklow, of Hastings, Robert Juranek of Hastings, Bonnie Juranek of Kearney, Dale Juranek of Hastings, Leanne (Tim) Timmons of Lincoln and Judy (Pat) Rundle of Hastings, 6 grandchildren, Greg (Shauna) Mucklow, of Hastings, Angie (Brent) Vorderstrasse of Ayr, LeRoy (Morgan) Braden of Lincoln, Holly Duffek of Hastings, Clayton Rundle of Hastings and Dayna Rundle of Sutton and 5 great grandchildren, Charlee and Andee Mucklow and Brenson Vorderstrasse, Carter Rundle, Cooper Schelkopf, 2 brothers, Paul (Wanda) Faimon and Pat (Cheryl) Faimon all of Lawrence, NE, 7 sisters, Angela Juranek of Crook, CO, Bernadette Novotny of Colorado Springs, CO, Maxine (Elmer) Rempe of Superior, NE, Marion Herbek of Hastings, Maureen (Adrian) Menke of Lawrence, NE, Agnes (Howard Schroer of Lincoln, NE and Theresa (Tom) Kulek of Hastings, 2 sister in laws, Darlene Juranek and Gladys Juranek of Lincoln, and brother in law, Ron (Barb) Buescher of Gibbon, NE and numerous nieces and nephews. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray, 4 brothers, Harold Faimon, Arnold Faimon, Robert Faimon and Charles Faimon, 3 sisters, Rita Kohmetscher, Margaret Faimon and Charlene Buescher.
Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Hastings with Father Jim Morin officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 4 pm to 7 pm with family present at Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings. Rosary will follow the visitation at 7 pm at the Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.