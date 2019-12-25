Vivian Marie Juranek

Vivian is survived by 6 children, Marilyn (Ed) Mucklow, of Hastings, Robert Juranek of Hastings, Bonnie Juranek of Kearney, Dale Juranek of Hastings, Leanne (Tim) Timmons of Lincoln and Judy (Pat) Rundle of Hastings, 6 grandchildren, Greg (Shauna) Mucklow, of Hastings, Angie (Brent) Vorderstrasse of Ayr, LeRoy (Morgan) Braden of Lincoln, Holly Duffek of Hastings, Clayton Rundle of Hastings and Dayna Rundle of Sutton and 5 great grandchildren, Charlee and Andee Mucklow and Brenson Vorderstrasse, Carter Rundle, Cooper Schelkopf, 2 brothers, Paul (Wanda) Faimon and Pat (Cheryl) Faimon all of Lawrence, NE, 7 sisters, Angela Juranek of Crook, CO, Bernadette Novotny of Colorado Springs, CO, Maxine (Elmer) Rempe of Superior, NE, Marion Herbek of Hastings, Maureen (Adrian) Menke of Lawrence, NE, Agnes (Howard Schroer of Lincoln, NE and Theresa (Tom) Kulek of Hastings, 2 sister in laws, Darlene Juranek and Gladys Juranek of Lincoln, and brother in law, Ron (Barb) Buescher of Gibbon, NE and numerous nieces and nephews. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray, 4 brothers, Harold Faimon, Arnold Faimon, Robert Faimon and Charles Faimon, 3 sisters, Rita Kohmetscher, Margaret Faimon and Charlene Buescher.