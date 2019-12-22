December 8, 1930 - December 19, 2019
Vivian Ellen Swink passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. She was born December 8, 1930, the second of eleven wonderful children to Thomas & Ellen (Nielsen) Kelly. She grew up in Palmyra, NE, attending Palmyra Public School until her junior year of high school, when she transferred to St Bernard's Catholic High School, in NE City.
After graduation she moved to Lincoln, where she met & married the love of her life, career airman James Edward (Ed) Swink. To their union four children were born. Their tours of duty took them to England, Maine & Italy. While in Italy, Vivian was widowed at the age of 38. She lived the remainder of her life in Lincoln, where she was a member of her beloved St. John's Catholic Church. She was very active in many parish & community organizations, enjoyed cooking & sewing, playing Rummy Royal, Bunco & Cannasta; and above all, spending time with her family & friends. Vivian loved & was loved, she was blessed & a blessing to all!
Vivian is survived by her children: Kathleen Marie (Kenneth Ray) Andersen, Hemingford, NE; James Edward Swink, Jr., Glasco, KS and Pamela Ellen Harding, Lincoln, NE, grandchildren: Melisa (Todd) Turek; Ryan Andersen; Megan (Doug) Brown; Brian Swink; Scott (Cindy) Harding; Tyler Harding; Adam (Shana) Harding and Tiffani Harding, great-grandchildren: Alysen, Rick & Darin Turek; Domonic, Cameron, Faith, Xavier, Malakai, Kellin & Serenity Harding; and Evan, Mireya & Harlowe Brown, siblings: Kathryn (Fernando) Lardizabal; Barbara Long; Clara Slechta; sister Carol Kelly, MS and David Kelly; sister-in-law, Margie Kelly and many, much-loved nieces & nephews and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Swink, son, Jerome Wayne Swink, granddaughter, Gabrielle Marie Swink, parents, Tom & Ellen Kelly, siblings: Richard Kelly; Marjorie Wempe; Marilyn Tompsen; Martin Kelly and Vincent Kelly, brothers-in-law: Mark Wempe, Ronald Long & Myron Slechta, sisters-in-law: Janice Kelly & Joyce Kelly, 2 nieces, 1 great niece and 1 great nephew.
Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019, 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by recitation of the Rosary at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 10:30 am at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE Burial Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery, Palmyra, NE