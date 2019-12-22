Vivian Ellen Swink passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln. She was born December 8, 1930, the second of eleven wonderful children to Thomas & Ellen (Nielsen) Kelly. She grew up in Palmyra, NE, attending Palmyra Public School until her junior year of high school, when she transferred to St Bernard's Catholic High School, in NE City.

After graduation she moved to Lincoln, where she met & married the love of her life, career airman James Edward (Ed) Swink. To their union four children were born. Their tours of duty took them to England, Maine & Italy. While in Italy, Vivian was widowed at the age of 38. She lived the remainder of her life in Lincoln, where she was a member of her beloved St. John's Catholic Church. She was very active in many parish & community organizations, enjoyed cooking & sewing, playing Rummy Royal, Bunco & Cannasta; and above all, spending time with her family & friends. Vivian loved & was loved, she was blessed & a blessing to all!