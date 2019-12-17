June 23, 1923 - December 14, 2019

Vivian E. Cook, 96, of Lincoln, NE, died December 14, 2019. She was born June 11, 1923 in Long Beach, CA to Charles and Grace Dieball.

She was preceded in death by husbands, James F. Aylward and Dr. Raymond H. Cook. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Siefken; sons, Mike (Robbie) Aylward and Pat (Lynn) Aylward; stepson, Alan (Susan) Cook; stepdaughter, Terri Cook; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 18 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Capital Humane Society. Condolences:lincolnfh.com