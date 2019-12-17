Vivian E. Cook
View Comments

Vivian E. Cook

{{featured_button_text}}
Vivian E. Cook

June 23, 1923 - December 14, 2019

Vivian E. Cook, 96, of Lincoln, NE, died December 14, 2019. She was born June 11, 1923 in Long Beach, CA to Charles and Grace Dieball.

She was preceded in death by husbands, James F. Aylward and Dr. Raymond H. Cook. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Siefken; sons, Mike (Robbie) Aylward and Pat (Lynn) Aylward; stepson, Alan (Susan) Cook; stepdaughter, Terri Cook; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 18 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Capital Humane Society. Condolences:lincolnfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News