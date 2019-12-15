Vivian E. Cook
View Comments

Vivian E. Cook

{{featured_button_text}}

Vivian E. Cook

June 11, 1923 – December 14, 2019

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News