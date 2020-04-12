Vitauts Grinvalds

After he worked off his passage to America, Vitauts then traveled to Memphis where he worked on a road crew. After getting a draft notice to go to go fight in Korea, he was luckily helped by Latvian pastor, Pavils Kirsons, who was able to get him a scholarship to Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska. There, he studied theology, graduating with a Master's degree in divinity from the Central Seminary in 1957. During this time, he also met the love of his life, Liesma Grinvalds nee Grinbergs whose family had come to Blair, Nebraska from Latvia after the war. They were married on August 21, 1954. Their first child, Andra was born in 1955. She was followed by her brother Arnolds in 1956.

After finishing his degree, Vitauts went on to be a pastor at three Evangelical Lutheran churches in Nebraska. His first parish was in Sterling (1957-1960) where his sons Pauls and Normans were born. The family then moved to rural Gothenburg to serve at Zion Lutheran Church (1960-1970) where Vitauts helped build a new house of worship, and where two more of his children were born, Susan and Alan. His final English-speaking congregation was in Yutan, Nebraska at St. John's Lutheran Church (1970-1993) where with his guidance and the support of the congregation a new building was erected. Also his seventh and final child, Jeffrey was born. Altogether, he was a pastor in the ELCA ministry for 36 years.