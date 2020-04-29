Virginia May Leach
Virginia May Leach

Virginia May Leach

October 30, 1927 - April 28, 2020

Virginia May Leach, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. She was born October 30, 1927 to John and Marie (Ellis) Drent.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Julie), Randy, Ronnie, and Steven (Roxanne) Leach. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen, Margie, and Lucille.

