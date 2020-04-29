Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Virginia May Leach, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. She was born October 30, 1927 to John and Marie (Ellis) Drent.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Julie), Randy, Ronnie, and Steven (Roxanne) Leach. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen, Margie, and Lucille.