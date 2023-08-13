Virginia M. Degenhardt, 89, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on August 10, 2023. She was born on April 14, 1934 in Miltonvale, KS to Carl and Erma (Austin) Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S. Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 10:00a.m.-6:30p.m. with family present from 5:30-6:30p.m. and Rosary beginning at 6:30pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will be at Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, KS following the Funeral Mass at approximately 2:30p.m..