April 14, 1934—August 10, 2023
Virginia M. Degenhardt, 89, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on August 10, 2023. She was born on April 14, 1934 in Miltonvale, KS to Carl and Erma (Austin) Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S. Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 10:00a.m.-6:30p.m. with family present from 5:30-6:30p.m. and Rosary beginning at 6:30pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will be at Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, KS following the Funeral Mass at approximately 2:30p.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Catholic Social Services.
Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.