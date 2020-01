Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Virginia Lynn Thompson, 55 of Lincoln, moved on to her eternal home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:11 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com