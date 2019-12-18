Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Virginia Lois ‘Ginny' Hand, 88, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born August 2, 1931 in Lincoln Nebraska to Kenneth and Mary (Reed) Pierson. Marketing officer at Union Bank & Trust. Ginny was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a supporter of the local arts and active in Lincoln Law Wives, P.E.O., and the Republican Party. Ginny was a past President of Lincoln General Hospital Women's Auxiliary.