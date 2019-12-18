August 2, 1931 - December 16, 2019
Virginia Lois ‘Ginny' Hand, 88, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born August 2, 1931 in Lincoln Nebraska to Kenneth and Mary (Reed) Pierson. Marketing officer at Union Bank & Trust. Ginny was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a supporter of the local arts and active in Lincoln Law Wives, P.E.O., and the Republican Party. Ginny was a past President of Lincoln General Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Family members include sons Douglas (Jeri) Hand, David (Lori) Hand; grandchildren Lindsey, Brian, Jackie Nemechek (Jeremiah), Emily Poplikar (Eddie) and Tori; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Hand, infant son Steven and her brother Ken Pierson.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday (12-21-2019) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Eastmont Towers Foundation or People's City Mission. Condolences online at roperandsons.com