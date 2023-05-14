Virginia L. (Westfall) Collins

May 9, 1937 - May 11, 2023

Virginia L. (Westfall) Collins, 86, of Lincoln passed away May 11, 2023. Born May 9, 1937, in Lincoln, NE to Henry and Luella (Wilken) Westfall.

Virginia retired from US Bank where she worked as a bank teller. She was a member of the Women of the Moose.

Family members include her daughter Michelle Collins, Lincoln; sons Anthony (Terri) Collins, Lincoln and Troy (Nichole) Collins, Eagle; grandchildren Christopher, Zachary, Amanda, and Jesse; great grandchildren Viviana, Dalylah, Silas, and Caspyn; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, brothers Carl and Richard Westfall, sisters Mary Anderson and Joyce Bowlby, and brother-in-law Reed Bowlby, and granddaughter Ashley..

Funeral service: 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Roper and Sons.

Memorials to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Drive., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.

