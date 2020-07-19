February 24, 1927 – June 27, 2020
Virginia L. Stafford, 93, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska. Virginia was born February 24, 1927, near Lewellen, Nebraska, the daughter of David and Helen (McCall) Curtis. She graduated from North High School in Omaha, Nebraska and attended the University of Omaha. Virginia married Lorence Inhofe, to this union 2 sons were born, he preceded her in death. She married Clifford Stafford, he preceded her in death. Virginia cherished her time with her family and enjoyed sewing, painting, and traveling.
Virginia is survived by her sons, LeRoy Inhofe and Allen (Julie) Inhofe all of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Megan (Ruben) Van Damme of Michigan, Jonathan (Carolina) Inhofe, and Sara Inhofe all of Lincoln, NE; and great-grandchildren, Soren, Anya, Miriam, Xenon, Bronx, and Isabella. She was preceded in death by both spouses; parents; and brother, Dean Curtis.
Memorial Service is 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.
