Virginia L. Stafford, 93, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska. Virginia was born February 24, 1927, near Lewellen, Nebraska, the daughter of David and Helen (McCall) Curtis. She graduated from North High School in Omaha, Nebraska and attended the University of Omaha. Virginia married Lorence Inhofe, to this union 2 sons were born, he preceded her in death. She married Clifford Stafford, he preceded her in death. Virginia cherished her time with her family and enjoyed sewing, painting, and traveling.