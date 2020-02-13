Virginia L. Lottman
View Comments

Virginia L. Lottman

{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia L. Lottman

May 2, 1924 – February 10, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Lottman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Family Greeting Friends
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
114 Lavelle St
Diller, NE 68342
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News