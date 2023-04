Virginia L. Box, 103 of Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (4/14/23) at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashland. Visitation, Thursday (4/13/23) 5-6 pm with a 6:00 pm Rosary all at Marcy Mortuary. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mary Shrine and Bell Maintenance. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.