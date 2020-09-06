× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1927 - September 3, 2020

Virginia Irene Sorensen, 93, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born on March 9, 1927 to Conrad and Mary (Worster) Reis in Lincoln, NE. She worked at Security Mutual for over 25 years. Virginia was an avid bowler and gardener. She loved her family, grandchildren, and was a huge dog lover.

She is survived by her sons, Jim and Ron Sorensen both of Lincoln; daughter-in-law Debra Sorensen; granddaughter, Ash Sorensen; sister-in-law, Ruth Yentes. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl; parents, Conrad and Mary Reis; brother, John; sister, Rosemary.

Graveside service will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Lincoln City Mission. Condolences may be left online at lincolnccfh.com