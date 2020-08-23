× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 9, 1931 - August 20, 2020

Virginia “Ginny” Parker was born Eugenia Ralles on May 9, 1931, in Lincoln, Neb. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School's Class of 1949, Stephens College and the University of Nebraska, earning a Bachelors degree in Vocal Performance.

Acclaimed as a versatile coloratura soprano, Virginia Parker enjoyed a varied career in grand opera, operetta, musical theater and concert performances. A regional winner of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and a winner of the “Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts” television competition, she went on to work with Arthur Godfrey on the national CBS network in New York. As a guest artist, Miss Parker appeared with the symphony orchestras of New Orleans, St. Louis, Sioux City, Omaha, and Lincoln. She sung lead roles in several operas with the Omaha Civic Opera, including “Rigoletto,” “The Barber of Seville,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and “The Ballad of Baby Doe.” While at Stephens College she was offered the role of Rosina in their 1951 production of “The Barber of Seville” singing with a cast from the Metropolitan Opera. Her performance was favorably reviewed by Opera News magazine. She sang the title role in “The Ballad of Baby Doe” with the Houston Grand Opera to great acclaim in the 1969-1970 season.