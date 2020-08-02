× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 29, 1942 - July 28, 2020

Virginia G Harvey, age 77, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Virginia was born December 29, 1942 to Sam and Elsie Roseberry.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Donald Harvey; daughter, Kimberly (Larry) Duncan; brother, Roger (Irene) Roseberry; grandsons, Nicholas Ducan, Zachary (Jesica) Duncan, Dustin (LaTisha) Duncan; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Kayden, Skilar, Matthew, Paizlee; two nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will occur Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Savior Lutheran Church, 1001 Superior St., Lincoln, NE 68521. Serving as pallbearers are Nicholas Duncan, Zachary Duncan and Dustin Duncan. Inurnment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. www.lincolnfh.com

